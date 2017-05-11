Cabrales resigns from City Hall
John Cabrales, a longtime Denton employee who rose from the ranks of the Denton Police Department to assistant city manager, has resigned effective June 16. Cabrales served as an assistant city manager from 2012 under the former city manager, George Campbell.
