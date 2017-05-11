Buy a book, help Denton libraries

The Friends of the Denton Public Libraries will host their quarterly book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Most items cost 50 cents or $1. Customers can also buy a book bag for $15 and fill it up with books at no additional charge.

