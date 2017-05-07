Burgess opposition organizes through ...

Burgess opposition organizes through Indivisible Denton

21 hrs ago

"The journey of 1,000 miles starts with the first step," U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess said last week, after the House narrowly passed legislation that seeks to undo much of Barack Obama's health law. Meanwhile, a group of activists took steps toward organizing their ranks and introduced three Democrats who intend to challenge Burgess for his seat in 2018.

