Burgess opposition organizes through Indivisible Denton
"The journey of 1,000 miles starts with the first step," U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess said last week, after the House narrowly passed legislation that seeks to undo much of Barack Obama's health law. Meanwhile, a group of activists took steps toward organizing their ranks and introduced three Democrats who intend to challenge Burgess for his seat in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Sun
|Yes
|6
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Pltnmgel03
|12
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC