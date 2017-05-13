Blotter: Woman treated for injuries after assault by boyfriend
A woman told Denton police her boyfriend of six months asphyxiated her until she lost consciousness between 4 and 6 a.m. on Wednesday. The woman, whose age was not disclosed, was with her boyfriend in the 3500 block of East McKinney Street when he assaulted her by "impeding her breathing," the report said.
