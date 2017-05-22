Blotter: Woman says teenage cousin glued her cats' eyes shut
A 23-year-old woman arrived home on Sunday night to find that all three of her cats' eyes had been super glued shut, according to Denton police. The woman had been in Austin with her spouse for the weekend while her 15-year-old cousin took care of the cats, the report said.
