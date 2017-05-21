Blotter: Woman arrested in alleged as...

Blotter: Woman arrested in alleged assault of Fry Street bartender

An assault at Fry Street Public House resulted in the arrest of a 21-year-old woman at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday. A bouncer at the bar flagged down nearby officers after the suspect assaulted a bartender there, according to a Denton police report.

