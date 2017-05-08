Blotter: Police make arrests after hearing disturbance

Two Denton police officers stumbled upon a disturbance in the 2800 block of North Bell Avenue before they arrested two women on outstanding warrants and a charge of failure to identify. The officers were walking outside of a home in the 500 block of Chisholm Trail when they heard a car come to a screeching stop on the next street over, according to a police report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.