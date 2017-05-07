Blotter: Man gets bad check for Wal-Mart gift cards

After discovering a check he had received was fraudulent, a 41-year-old Spring man called police from his bank at the 600 block of West University Drive in Denton. He informed police that he had been contacted by a fake company offering him a check worth $2,000 if he purchased $1,400 worth of Wal-Mart gift cards and provided the numbers to them.

