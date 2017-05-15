Blotter: Man arrested after threateni...

Blotter: Man arrested after threatening bartender

23 hrs ago

When Denton police arrived at the Mellow Mushroom restaurant in the 200 block of East Hickory Street at approximately 8 p.m., the caller said an intoxicated man was refusing to leave and told a woman bar manager he would kill her, according to a police report. The man left the restaurant by the time police arrived, but another customer told officers the man was getting into a car across the street, the report said.

Denton, TX

