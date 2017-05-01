Blotter: Denton police look to charge driver in fatal crash

Denton police are pursuing charges against the driver of a GMC Yukon that collided head-on with a blue Nissan Versa on Saturday night in the 2800 block of East University Drive, according to department spokesman Bryan Cose. Police believe Izaiah De LaRosa, 19, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, which left 44-year-old Janel Santana and her 22-year-old daughter Rebekah Santana dead.

