Blotter: Denton police look to charge driver in fatal crash
Denton police are pursuing charges against the driver of a GMC Yukon that collided head-on with a blue Nissan Versa on Saturday night in the 2800 block of East University Drive, according to department spokesman Bryan Cose. Police believe Izaiah De LaRosa, 19, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, which left 44-year-old Janel Santana and her 22-year-old daughter Rebekah Santana dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar '17
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC