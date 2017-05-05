Blotter: Denton police charge driver in fatal crash
Denton police have arrested the suspect involved in the April 29 head-on collision that left two Denton residents dead at the scene. Izaiah De LaRosa, 19, was taken to Denton City Jail on Friday on two counts of intoxication manslaughter.
