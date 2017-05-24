Blotter: Clerk reports stolen credit ...

Blotter: Clerk reports stolen credit card machine

Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

A clerk at the cellphone retailer in La Azteca grocery store in the 200 block of South Interstate 35E said two suspects stole her credit card machine and completed a fraudulent refund on Tuesday, according to a police report. The female clerk, who reported the incident at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, said she was distracted by the suspects while one of them took the credit card machine.

