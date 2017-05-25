Bay & Bay Transportation Opens Terminal in Denton, Texas
Bay & Bay Transportation, an Eagan, Minn.-based refrigerated carrier and freight broker, has opened a new terminal in Denton, Texas, which the company hopes will make it easier for company drivers located near Dallas to find a place to eat, sleep, park, shower and maintain their trucks. "We are always concerned about the safety of our drivers," said Sam Anderson, company CEO.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May 22
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May 7
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC