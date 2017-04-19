When It Makes Sense to Pay Off Your M...

When It Makes Sense to Pay Off Your Mortgage Early

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

In 2009, after paying off roughly $52,000 in debt, Jackie Beck and her husband decided to tackle their mortgage and pay it off early. "If you'd graphed our progress [on the mortgage ] it would have looked like a hockey stick, starting out slowly and then shooting up toward the end," Beck says.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Mon alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mar 27 Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,186 • Total comments across all topics: 280,406,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC