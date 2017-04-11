Watch: Man brandishes assault weapon ...

Watch: Man brandishes assault weapon while robbing Denton County gas station

19 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two men - one of them brandishing an AR-15 - robbed a Denton County gas station over the weekend, authorities say. The J.J. Truck Stop in the 17900 block of U.S. Highway 380 in Ponder, about 12 miles west of Denton, was robbed around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

