UNT student shares survival story with young rescuers-in-training
Three weeks ago, University of North Texas student Amber VanHecke returned to Denton after being stranded in the Arizona desert for five days. On Monday, the girl who "did everything right" to stay alive shared her experience with a group of local rescuers-in-training at the Denton Enterprise Airport.
