UNT student shares survival story wit...

UNT student shares survival story with young rescuers-in-training

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Three weeks ago, University of North Texas student Amber VanHecke returned to Denton after being stranded in the Arizona desert for five days. On Monday, the girl who "did everything right" to stay alive shared her experience with a group of local rescuers-in-training at the Denton Enterprise Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 13 hr bromhead 1
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mar 27 Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,052 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC