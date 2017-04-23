Thin Line attendance shoots up in fest's 10th year
With more acts than in previous years and free general admission for the first time, expectations were running high among organizers, said festival director Joshua Butler, president of Thin Line board. "This year, we decided to count registration rather than [total] attendance to each of the events," he said on Sunday, the festival's last day.
