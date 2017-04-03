'The voice of equality' in India to p...

'The voice of equality' in India to perform at UNT in Denton

Prahlad Singh Tipanya is coming to Texas. Called one of the most compelling folk voices in India today, he'll perform at 8 p.m. April 11 in the University of North Texas Recital Hall, 415 S. Avenue C. Admission is free.

