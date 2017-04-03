The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Ariana Grande, Dallas Music Experience, Chronixx and More

In fact, you could say this week's lineup matches wits with the energy and stamina of last week's storms. I mean, what's more rock 'n' roll than 70 mph winds uprooting giant trees, downed power lines and raging flood waters gushing into street closures? So let's get ready for those May flowers with the Dallas Music Experience featuring Sam Lao, Cygnus, Bobby Sessions, Sealion, Party Static and DJ Picnictyme; check out Chronixx at Trees; or attend any number of other great shows happening this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.