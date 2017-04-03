The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Ari...

The 10 Best Concerts of the Week: Ariana Grande, Dallas Music Experience, Chronixx and More

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Dallas Observer

In fact, you could say this week's lineup matches wits with the energy and stamina of last week's storms. I mean, what's more rock 'n' roll than 70 mph winds uprooting giant trees, downed power lines and raging flood waters gushing into street closures? So let's get ready for those May flowers with the Dallas Music Experience featuring Sam Lao, Cygnus, Bobby Sessions, Sealion, Party Static and DJ Picnictyme; check out Chronixx at Trees; or attend any number of other great shows happening this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) 16 hr Joe Friday 4
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mar 27 Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Final Four
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,049,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC