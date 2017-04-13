Spring full of festivals

This humble yearly book festival is for book lovers and writers of all ages. About 50 authors will be at the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. The day starts with a chuckwagon breakfast and awards ceremony at 7 a.m. .

