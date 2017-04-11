Senator Ted Cruz tours Denton's Peterbilt plant
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, made a stop in Denton today to tour the Peterbilt plant where the signature trucks are made and assembled. Cruz's office scheduled the visit as part of an ongoing effort to familiarize Cruz with different businesses and sectors of the economy across the state.
