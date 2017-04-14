Scott to seek insanity defense in Denton County murder case
The court-appointed defense attorney for Stephen Scott, who is accused of fatally stabbing his parents at their Denton home last year, filed a notice of insanity defense this week ahead of his May 15 jury trial, Denton County court records show. Also this week, several subpoenas have been issued to Denton Fire Department officials and medical experts, who could testify at the trial as witnesses, said Jamie Back, Denton County first assistant district attorney.
