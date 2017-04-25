School board discusses safety amid gas well concerns
Denton school board members got an update Tuesday on school safety and preparedness, but some still were wary about what would happen in a gas well emergency at Guyer High School. Although Superintendent Jamie Wilson said board members get safety updates biannually, the discussion during Tuesday's regular meeting came on the heels of a recent Denton Record-Chronicle report that revealed natural gas from a southern Denton gas well may have seeped underground and bubbled up through an abandoned water well.
