Roots music at Twilight
A trio of longstanding Denton favorites will take the makeshift stage at the downtown Courthouse on the Square today for Twilight Tunes. Folk artists Joe Pat Hennen and Jeff Glover join Denton country and roots musician Brian Houser for the second installment of Twilight Tunes, a free downtown concert each Thursday from the end of April through June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr 17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC