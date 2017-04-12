Robert B. Toulouse, UNT graduate school's namesake, dies at age 98

Robert B. Toulouse, provost emeritus of the University of North Texas and longtime dean and the UNT graduate schoo l's namesake, died Tuesday at his residence at Good Samaritan Society-Denton Village in Denton. He was 98. An educator and administrator who spent nearly 40 years at UNT, Toulouse was best known for building its graduate school into one of the largest in Texas by the 1980s and establishing many of its graduate programs.

