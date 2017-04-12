Robert B. Toulouse, UNT graduate school's namesake, dies at age 98
Robert B. Toulouse, provost emeritus of the University of North Texas and longtime dean and the UNT graduate schoo l's namesake, died Tuesday at his residence at Good Samaritan Society-Denton Village in Denton. He was 98. An educator and administrator who spent nearly 40 years at UNT, Toulouse was best known for building its graduate school into one of the largest in Texas by the 1980s and establishing many of its graduate programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Tue
|bromhead
|1
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC