Race Report: Texas Radial Round-Up

The Radial Tire Racing Association kicked off its 2017 season with the Texas Radial Round Up at North Star Dragway in Denton, Texas on April 68 . This third season of RTRA drag radial series racing provided a thrilling championship battle across the four-class program, which included Pro Drag Radial, Pro 275, X275, and Limited 275.

