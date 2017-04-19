New digs in Denton for program that digs up assistance for veterans
Veterans in Denton County now have a one-stop spot for finding assistance and programs that can prove to be beneficial. The Veteran Community Navigator Program, a partnership between United Way of Denton County and the Denton County Veterans Coalition, sends social workers to help connect an estimated 46,000 Denton County veterans with rent assistance, therapy programs and more.
