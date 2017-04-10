New book offers framework to learning...

New book offers framework to learning biblical truths

Read more: Gilmer Mirror

With "Our Children in the World: Sharing Jesus Now and with the Future: A Systematic Approach to Bible Interpretation for Laypeople and Cultivation of a Christlike World-view" , author Carol Lynn Wolfram offers a framework to learning biblical truths, applying them and teaching them to children, from Bible stories, to broader subjects, and even to doctrines. Wolfram explains that the book "shares insight into how to see ourselves, our children and others through God's eyes and be transformed by him to change the world."

