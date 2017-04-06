Myra Crownover in running for Univers...

Myra Crownover in running for University of North Texas chancellor job

Former state Rep. Myra Crownover, R-Denton, who served as state representative for District 64 for 16 years, is interested in a new job: Chancellor of the University of North Texas System. During a luncheon at Texas Woman's University on Thursday, Crownover confirmed she wants the job and is "definitely interested."

