Medal of Honor recipients receive North Texas welcome
Police cars, fire trucks and more than 500 motorcycles escorted a motorcade carrying recipients of the nation's highest military honor northbound up Interstate 35 on their way to Gainesville on Wednesday as spectators cheered from the sides of the freeway, waving flags and banners. "I just love it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC