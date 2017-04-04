Man dragged woman by her hair while b...

Man dragged woman by her hair while beating her for 3 hours, Denton police say

8 hrs ago

A 40-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly beat a woman for three hours Sunday, Denton police said. Juan Davila was later booked into Denton City Jail on a charge of assault causing bodily injury, The Denton Record-Chronicle reports .

