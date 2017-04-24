JROTC Cadets gain experience from fli...

JROTC Cadets gain experience from flight orientation

Inspiring to aspire.That's the goal The Altus Air Force Base hopes a visiting group of cadets with the Air Force JROTC will shoot for. About 25 cadets from Denton High School in Texas got the opportunity to fly over the Altus Air Force base then to the Texas panhandle and back on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft.

