Fortune resigns as Denton assistant city manager; will take similar position in Dallas
Denton Assistant City Manager Jon Fortune has resigned to take a job as assistant city manager for the city of Dallas, according to a news release issued by the city of Denton. Fortune has worked 25 years for the city of Denton, including the last 17 as assistant city manager.
