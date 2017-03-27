Former Krum ISD educator indicted
A former Krum ISD band director was indicted by a grand jury Thursday after police said he had a sexual relationship with one of his students. Steven Scher was working as an assistant band director in the Krum school district when he was arrested in June 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
|New children's PlayStation coming soon!!!
|Jan '17
|sue72058
|1
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC