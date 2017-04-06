Drugs, sex, and a Galveston man accused of pimping at a Denton hotel

A Galveston man was arrested Wednesday at a Denton motel after his girlfriend told police he abused her and forced her to have sex with other men for money, according to an arrest affidavit from the Denton County Sheriff's Office. Joshua Shoemaker, 25, was taken to Denton County Jail on two felony drug charges, as well as a second-degree felony charge of compelling prostitution by force or threat.

