Documentary about Ebola outbreak returns to Denton
An encore screening of Facing Darkness comes to Denton at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 10 at the Cinemark Denton, 2825 Wind River Ln. and the Carmike at Hickory Creek 16, 8380 S. Stemmons St. The documentary chronicles the work of Samaritan's Purse, a Christian relief organization, which stepped into the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in the spring of 2014. Members of the organization eventually had to turn their skill and faith toward two of its own, Dr. Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol.
