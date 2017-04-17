Denton Vies for Federal Dollars to In...

Denton Vies for Federal Dollars to Install Sidewalks Near Schools

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

Last week, the Denton ISD school board unanimously approved a resolution in support of a city grant proposal that could bring sidewalks to two local schools, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Brothers Charlie and Thomas Sturdivant, 9 and 8, often walk to and from Ginnings Elementary School in their Denton neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... 20 hr alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr 3 Joe Friday 4
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mar 27 Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,381,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC