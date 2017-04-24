Denton police search for hit-and-run suspect
Denton police still are searching for the suspect in a weekend hit-and-run that left a 20-year-old Denton man dead. The victim, Drake Austin Jager, was found about 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning between two jersey barriers in the 2600 block of southbound Interstate 35 near Oak Street, Denton police spokesman Bryan Cose said.
