Denton man who said girlfriend shot herself gets 25 years for her murder
A Denton man who claimed his girlfriend had shot herself was convicted of murder this week and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Leonard Terry Stansberry, 47, was found guilty in the March 2015 slaying of his live-in girlfriend, Ke'nicqua "Kiki" Cherry.
