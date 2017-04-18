Denton County Master Gardeners' annual plant sale set for April 29
The Denton County Master Gardener Association's annual plant sale is scheduled for Saturday, April 29 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 633 Hobson Lane in Denton. The event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. , offers a wide range of native and North Texas-adapted plants, including hundreds of varieties of shrubs, ground covers, bedding plants, herbs, tough perennials and colorful roses.
