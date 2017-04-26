Denton Calvary set to expand campus
The city's Planning and Zoning Committee recommended the approval of a specific use permit for roughly 13 acres of Denton Bible Church, 2300 E. University Drive, during its meeting Wednesday night. If the item is approved by the City Council, Denton Calvary plans to close a deal in May with Denton Bible Church for the purchase of one of the church's existing buildings, principal Stacey Baxter said.
