Denton and Corinth police investigate rash of car burglaries
Denton and Corinth police are investigating a rash of car burglaries they believe are connected to one group of unidentified juveniles. In Denton, 30 vehicles have been burglarized and 14 have been stolen since April 1, according to Denton police spokesman Bryan Cose.
