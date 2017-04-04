Deadly stretch of road to gain new tr...

Deadly stretch of road to gain new traffic signal

Almost seven months after two major accidents on U.S. Highway 380 in west Denton left one person dead and another severely injured on the same day, Denton County commissioners approved an agreement with the city of Denton on Tuesday for joint funding of a traffic signal on U.S. 380 at North Western Boulevard/Cindy Lane near where both accidents happened. "This is a much needed safety improvement we're creating," said Precinct 4 Commissioner Andy Eads, who represents that portion of Denton County.

