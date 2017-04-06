Crownover presented with Texas Woman's Founders award
Texas Woman's University honored two community members Thursday during the annual celebration of its founding, granting Myra Crownover, former state representative, and Margaret Griffin, a longtime professor at TWU, with Founders' Awards. The awards recognize people who have supported the university and helped the local community.
