Continue reading Wave pool contract a sweetheart deal

It gets hotter than Hades in the summer, and a lot of us were looking forward to splashing in the new wave pool at Water Works Park in Denton. The park's newest attraction was supposed to be finished and ready for action by the last weekend in May. But, alas, the construction contractor has informed the city it's behind schedule, that the wave pool will not be open until July 1. During discussion about the water park at Tuesday's City Council meeting, it became clear that the contract with Schmoldt Construction of Celina includes no penalties for busting the completion schedule.

Denton, TX

