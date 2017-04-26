Continue reading Robson residents reboot Democrat club
Residents at the Robson Ranch retirement community in southwestern Denton organized the Robson Ranch Democratic Club in March and held its first meeting in April. The group will hold a kick-off social from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, in the Wildhorse Grill lounge at Robson Ranch, 9400 Ed Robson Blvd. Both Robson Ranch residents and their guests are invited to attend the kick off, which includes a cash bar and dinner on your own.
