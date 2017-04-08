Continue reading Former council member, Denton native race for District 4
Two Denton City Council hopefuls say they are tuned to the needs of residents in District 4, the south Denton neighborhoods currently feeling the pinch of the city's rapid growth. Denton native Amanda Servis, 31, and former council member John Ryan, 52, are running for the vacancy created by outgoing council member Joey Hawkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr 3
|Joe Friday
|4
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|Mar 27
|Groommaster
|11
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb '17
|DR James
|5
|Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Neveralone
|9
|Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08)
|Feb '17
|TEXAND
|14
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC