Continue reading Denton Enterprise Airport to get second runway

City leaders agreed Tuesday to accelerate plans for a second runway at Denton Enterprise Airport, with construction beginning in the fall and the landing strip opening as early as summer 2018. The Texas Department of Transportation would pay for about $5.9 million of the $8.5 million project.
