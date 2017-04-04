Continue reading Denton development g...

Continue reading Denton development gets another six months to hit growth projections

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Rayzor Ranch Town Center has another six months to meet the terms of a long-standing economic development deal with Denton, despite opposition from other commercial developers in the city. In a 5-2 vote Tuesday night, the Denton City Council agreed to give RED Development a fourth and final extension to get 300,000 square feet of retail and commercial space open at Rayzor Ranch Town Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Mon Joe Friday 4
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) Mar 27 Groommaster 11
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb '17 DR James 5
Circling following UAV drones, Law enforcement ... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Neveralone 9
News Grand jury looking at appraisal district compla... (May '08) Feb '17 TEXAND 14
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,074 • Total comments across all topics: 280,088,597

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC