Continue reading Denton development gets another six months to hit growth projections
Rayzor Ranch Town Center has another six months to meet the terms of a long-standing economic development deal with Denton, despite opposition from other commercial developers in the city. In a 5-2 vote Tuesday night, the Denton City Council agreed to give RED Development a fourth and final extension to get 300,000 square feet of retail and commercial space open at Rayzor Ranch Town Center.
