Continue reading Blotter: Man points gun at neighbor, thinking he is a burglar
A 29-year-old man was hit in the head with a walking stick on Wednesday after pulling a gun on his neighbor, who he initially thought was someone stealing from his neighbor's house, according to a police report. The man told police he's had trouble with people stealing things outside his home in the 1300 block of Myrtle Street, according to Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer.
