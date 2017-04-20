Continue reading Blotter: Man points gun at neighbor, thinking he is a burglar

A 29-year-old man was hit in the head with a walking stick on Wednesday after pulling a gun on his neighbor, who he initially thought was someone stealing from his neighbor's house, according to a police report. The man told police he's had trouble with people stealing things outside his home in the 1300 block of Myrtle Street, according to Denton police spokesman Shane Kizer.

